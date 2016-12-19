Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses the Bears player with the best chance to be added to the Pro Bowl, the Bears' longest winning and losing streaks against an opponent and how the number of players on injured reserve compares to previous years.
Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses why there wasn't a 10-second runoff late in Sunday's game against the Packers, why the Bears settled for the tying field goal late in the game and Alshon Jeffery's post-game interview.
Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses the likelihood of cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc becoming a long-term starter, the coldest games at Soldier Field and the last time the Bears swept their NFC North rivals at home.