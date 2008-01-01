4 things to watch: Bears-Browns

The Bears close their preseason by hosting the Cleveland Browns Thursday night at Soldier Field. Here are four things to watch in the game:
(1) How will rookie quarterback
Trubisky has outperformed most realistic expectations in the Bears’ first three preseason games, completing 70.8 percent of his passes (34 of 48) for 354 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 112.7 passer rating. The North Carolina product has also shown the ability to scramble, gaining 47 yards on four runs.
With veteran free-agent acquisition
(2) Will rookie tight end
While fellow rookie draft picks Trubisky and running back
A man among boys at the Division II level, Shaheen has dominated at times in practice, especially in the red zone, where the 6-6, 270-pounder has taken advantage of his ideal combination of size, athleticism and excellent hands. But he hasn’t made a much of an impact in the first three preseason games.
Shaheen figures to get plenty of opportunities to impress in the preseason finale. He needs to show the Bears that he’s capable of not only getting into the end zone like he did last year when he set a Division II record for tight ends with 16 TD catches, but also that he’s a capable blocker, something he wasn’t asked to do very much in college.
(3) Will undrafted rookie receiver
Everyone loves to root for an underdog and this year in Bears camp it’s been Gentry, who went undrafted despite catching 72 receptions for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns during a breakout senior season last year at Wyoming.
Gentry clearly has a chip on his shoulder and produced more long receptions than any other receiver in camp. He’s developed a nice rapport with Trubisky, a chemistry that was evident last Sunday against the Titans when they connected on a picture-perfect 45-yard TD pass down the left sideline.
With top receiver
(4) Will pro
The Bears switched Robertson-Harris from outside linebacker to defensive end this offseason and the move is paying dividends. The second-year pro from UTEP recorded sacks on back-to-back plays against the Cardinals and then blocked a punt that rolled out of the end zone for safety versus the Titans.
Robertson-Harris has bulked up to 290 pounds and is thriving after missing all of his rookie season last year with an undisclosed illness. “Last year was kind of a difficult time,” Robertson-Harris said recently. “My wife had just had our son, so I was a new dad. Being in the league for the first time, going through a bunch of changes; not being able to play your first year is kind of difficult. I kind of went through a deep depression. This year’s pretty exciting. I’ve been able to make some plays in practice and games.”
With the Bears expected to rest most of their regulars Thursday night as is customary in the preseason finale, Robertson-Harris will have another chance to prove he deserves a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.