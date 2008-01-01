Bears begin preparing to face Buccaneers

Three days after losing their season opener to the Falcons, the Bears return to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparing for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Quarterback Mike Glennon will make his second straight start, this time facing his former team. Before signing with the Bears in March, Glennon spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers, appearing in 21 games with 18 starts and completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 4,100 yards with 30 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and an 84.6 passer rating.

Mike Glennon and Jameis Winston while teammates on the Buccaneers

Sunday’s game will be the first of the season for the Buccaneers, whose Week 1 contest against the Dolphins in Miami was moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma.

Tampa Bay is led by quarterback Jameis Winston, who passed for 4,090 yards with 28 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and an 86.1 passer rating last year in his second NFL season.

The Bears lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers 38-18 and have won three of the last four. The Bears lost the last meeting 36-10 last Nov. 13 in Tampa. The Bears committed five turnovers with Jay Cutler accounting for four of the giveaways with two interceptions and two lost fumbles. One of the picks was returned 20 yards for a TD by former Bears safety Chris Conte. The Bears added injury to insult by losing guard Kyle Long for the season with a broken ankle.

Entering Week 2, the Bears rank 16th in offense (8th in rushing and tied for 21st passing) and 25th in defense (tied for 10th against the run and 27th versus the pass).

ChicagoBears.com will provide all the latest news throughout the week from Halas Hall. Coach John Fox will address the media Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Glennon and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be available Wednesday, while defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will speak Thursday.