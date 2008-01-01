Bears begin prepping to host Steelers

Three days after their lopsided loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa, the Bears return to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparing for Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears are seeking their first win of the season after opening 0-2 for the third straight year. They followed an encouraging performance in a Week 1 loss to the reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field with a disappointing one last Sunday in Tampa.

Mike Glennon and the Bears prepare to play the Steelers on Sunday.

Quarterback Mike Glennon will make his third straight start for the Bears. In the first two games, the five-year veteran completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 514 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and an 81.2 passer rating.

Glennon's last victory as a starter came on Sept. 28, 2014 in a 27-24 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh when he played for the Buccaneers. In that game he completed 21 of 42 passes for 302 yards with two TDs, one interception and a 79.7 rating.

The Steelers are 2-0 after beating the Browns 21-18 in Cleveland and the Vikings 26-9 at home. Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has won two Super Bowls and been voted to five Pro Bowls in 13 seasons with the Steelers.

The Bears lead the all-time series with the Steelers 21-7-1 and have won two straight. That includes a 12-1 all-time mark in Chicago. The Bears won the last meeting 40-23 on Sept. 22, 2013 at Heinz Field. Chicago led 17-0 after 13 minutes and 27-10 early in the second half. After the Steelers drew to within 27-23, the Bears answered with two TDs on Jay Cutler's 17-yard pass to Earl Bennett and Julius Peppers' 42-yard fumble return.

Entering Week 3, the Bears rank 21st in offense (26th in rushing and tied for 15th passing) and 25th in defense (15th against the run and 24th versus the pass). The Steelers rank 16th in offense (29th in rushing and 11th passing) and 3rd in defense (8th against the run and 5th versus the pass).

ChicagoBears.com will provide all the latest news throughout the week from Halas Hall. Coach John Fox will address the media Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Glennon and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be available Wednesday, while defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will speak Thursday.