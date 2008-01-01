Bears claim three players off waivers

The Bears on Sunday claimed receiver Tre McBride , running back Taquan Mizzell and long-snapper Andrew DePaola off waivers, and waived running back Jeremy Langford, tight end Ben Braunecker and long-snapper Jeff Overbaugh.

McBride spent the past two seasons with the Titans after being selected by Tennessee in the seventh round of the 2015 draft out of William & Mary. He appeared in nine games, catching two passes for eight yards and averaged 19.0 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

Receiver Tre McBride caught two passes for 28 yards in a preseason game against the Bears Aug. 27.



In college, McBride was a three-time All-CAA selection and Special Teams Player of the Year as a kick returner. The 6-foot, 210-pounder left William & Mary ranked second in school history in receptions (196), fifth in receiving yards (2,653) and all-purpose yards (4,281) and tied for sixth in touchdown catches (19).

The Bears now have six receivers on their roster with McBride joining Kevin White , Kendall Wright , Markus Wheaton , Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy .

Mizzell was signed by the Ravens in May as an undrafted free agent from Virginia. The 5-10, 185-pounder is the only player in ACC history to compile at least 1,500 yards both rushing and receiving, finishing with 2,075 yards rushing and 1,560 yards receiving. His 195 receptions are also the most by a running back in ACC history.

This preseason, Mizzell led the Ravens in rushing with 126 yards on 40 carries and in receiving with 12 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown.

DePaola spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers, playing in all 48 games as the team’s long-snapper. The 6-2, 230-pounder originally entered the NFL with Tampa Bay in 2012 as an undrafted free agent from Rutgers.

Langford was chosen by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Michigan State. He appeared in 28 games with five starts the past two seasons, rushing for 737 yards and 10 TDs on 210 carries and catching 41 passes for 421 yards and one TD.

Braunecker joined the Bears last year as an undrafted free agent from Harvard. He appeared in 13 games with two starts as a rookie, catching four passes for 41 yards.