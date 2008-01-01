Bears continue preparing to host Falcons

After an off day Tuesday, the Bears return to the practice field Wednesday to resume preparing for Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field.

Having made several key additions in free agency and the draft, the Bears will begin their quest to rebound from a 3-13 season against the defending NFC champions.

Free-agent acquisition Mike Glennon will start Sunday's opener at quarterback for the Bears.



The Bears are the only NFL team that opens its season by playing four straight opponents that had winning records in 2016. After hosting Atlanta, they’ll visit Tampa Bay, play the Steelers at home and then travel to Green Bay.

The Falcons are led by quarterback Matt Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler who was named NFL MVP last season after completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a league-leading 117.1 quarterback rating.

Ryan’s favorite target is dynamic receiver Julio Jones. Since being selected by Atlanta with the sixth pick in the 2011 draft, the game-breaking Alabama product has caught 497 passes for 7,610 yards and 40 touchdowns in 79 games over six seasons.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, who joined the team in free agency after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers, has excelled against the Falcons. In four career games versus Atlanta, Glennon has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 683 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 109.2 passer rating.

The Bears lead the all-time series with the Falcons 14-12 and have won two straight and five of the last seven. The Bears won the last meeting 27-13 on Oct. 12, 2014 at the Georgia Dome. The Bears snapped a 13-13 tie by scoring the game’s final 14 points.

Last season the Bears ranked 15th in the NFL in offense (17 in rushing and 14th passing) and 15th in defense (27th against the run and 7th versus the pass). The Falcons ranked 2nd in offense 5th rushing and 3rd passing) and 25th in defense (17th versus the run and 28th versus the pass).

ChicagoBears.com will provide all the latest news throughout the week from Halas Hall. Coach John Fox will address the media Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Glennon and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be available Wednesday, while defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will speak Thursday.