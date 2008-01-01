Bears ink fourth-round pick Jackson

The Bears on Monday signed rookie safety Eddie Jackson, a fourth-round draft pick who showed a knack for getting into the end zone on defense and special teams at Alabama.

The 6-foot, 201-pounder appeared in 41 games with 37 starts over four seasons for the Crimson Tide, registering 130 tackles, nine interceptions, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also returned two of 11 punts for touchdowns last year as a senior.

Jackson was named first-team All-SEC in 2015 when he helped Alabama win the national championship, starting all 15 games and setting career highs with 46 tackles and six interceptions.

Jackson scored three career touchdowns on interception returns of 50 yards against Georgia and 93 yards versus Texas A&M in 2015 and 55 yards against Western Kentucky in 2016. He showed the same knack for finding the end zone while returning punts last year for the first time in his career, scoring TDs on returns of 85 yards against Mississippi and 79 yards versus Tennessee.

Jackson sustained a broken leg while returning a punt last Oct. 22, ending his season. He's still recovering from the injury, which prevented him from working out at the NFL Combine and limited him to individual drills during the Bears rookie minicamp this past weekend.