The Bears on Monday re-signed nose tackle John Jenkins, placed safety Deiondre’ Hall on injured reserve and signed nine players to their practice squad, including receiver Tanner Gentry.

Nose tackle John Jenkins makes a tackle in the Bears' preseason win over the Cardinals Aug. 19 in Arizona.



Jenkins returns after being released as part of final cuts Saturday. The 6-3, 327-pounder originally signed with the Bears March 17 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Saints (2013-16) and Seahawks (2016). He has appeared in 51 games with 22 starts, recording 113 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, six tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Jenkins was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Georgia when Bears general manager Ryan Pace worked in New Orleans’ personnel department.

Hall sustained a hamstring injury in last Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Browns. The 2016 fourth-round pick from Northern Iowa was switched from cornerback to safety during the offseason after appearing in eight games last season as a rookie.

Eight of the nine players signed to the practice squad Monday had been cut by the Bears Saturday. In addition to Gentry, they include tackles Brandon Greene and Dieugot Joseph , nose tackle Rashaad Coward , linebackers Jonathan Anderson , John Timu and Isaiah Irving , and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson .

Also signed to the practice squad was guard Cameron Lee , an undrafted rookie from Illinois State who spent time with the Saints and Bengals the past few months.

The Bears have one spot remaining on their 10-man practice squad.