The Bears on Monday made room on their 90-man roster for veteran receiver Victor Cruz by waiving quarterback Connor Shaw.

Shaw joined the Bears last July 1 when he was claimed off waivers from the Browns. He performed well in the preseason, completing 11 of 16 passes for 127 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 132.0 passer rating.

But Shaw was lost for the season when he suffered a broken leg in the Bears' third preseason game against the Chiefs.

Shaw entered the NFL in 2014 with the Browns as an undrafted free agent from South Carolina. He has appeared in one game, starting the season finale his rookie year against the Ravens and completing 14 of 28 passes for 177 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a 55.2 passer rating.

Shaw missed the entire 2015 season with a thumb injury he suffered in a preseason game against the Redskins.

Shaw was the only remaining quarterback on the roster who was with the Bears last season. General manager Ryan Pace retooled the position during the offseason, signing veteran free agents Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez and trading up to select Mitch Trubisky with the second pick in the draft.

The Bears' commitment to Glennon as the starter and Trubisky as their quarterback-of-the-future left few if any practice reps for Shaw.

Cruz, meanwhile, officially signed the one-year contract he had agreed to last Thursday. Cruz spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Giants from 2010-16, catching 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns while playing in 70 games with 53 starts.