Cohen hopes to show versatility as rookie

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen takes pride in his versatility and hopes to contribute as a rusher, receiver and return specialist like he did at North Carolina A&T.

Fantasy and reality collided over the weekend at Bears rookie minicamp for running back Tarik Cohen , who spent 30 minutes staring at the “C” on his helmet before his first pro practice.

“The first time in the locker room putting on the helmet and the cleats, it really hit me that I’m finally on an NFL team and grateful to be with the Chicago Bears,” Cohen said Sunday. “It was a surreal moment, but it was a coming-to-reality moment. I finally got what I’ve been working for my whole life and now I’ve just got to go to that next level in being an all-star-type player.”

Running back Tarik Cohen catches a pass during Bears rookie minicamp.



That’s exactly what the diminutive 5-6, 179-pounder did in four seasons at North Carolina A&T, where he became the all-time leading rusher in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference history with 5,619 yards. A four-time all-conference selection, Cohen set school records with 6,564 all-purpose yards and 61 touchdowns—with 56 coming on runs, three on receptions and two on passes.

Cohen takes pride in his versatility and hopes to replicate the type of role that Tyreek Hill filled as a rookie last season with the Chiefs when the speedy receiver scored 12 touchdowns—six on receptions, three on runs, two on punt returns and one on a kickoff return.

Coach John Fox said Sunday that the Bears envision Cohen as a third-down “joker” back who will create mismatches by lining up in the backfield and splitting out as a receiver.

“He’s got great explosion, good quickness for a little man,” Fox said. “He’s got really big hands, which help him in the job description we’re going to have for him. We really didn’t have that guy [last season]. Bralon Addison was a guy we finished the season with that we kind of fit in that type of role, but we really never had that all of last season. I think that’ll help us this season.”

Cohen also hopes to contribute as a return specialist. He returned punts and kickoffs in high school but was not used in that capacity in college because North Carolina A&T had a talented returner in Khris Gardin and coaches didn’t want to risk getting their star running back injured.

Cohen’s speed and explosiveness were evident in Sunday’s practice when he caught a pass over the middle and sped away from three defenders. However, the fourth-round draft pick told reporters after the workout that the biggest adjustment he expects to face as an NFL rookie is the speed on defense.

“First thing is less cutback lanes,” Cohen said. “So as many 80-yarders I had in college, I’m not going to get quite that many on this level. But I still think I could pop out a few here and there. The defense is way faster than the level I was at.”

Ever since he first put a football uniform on for the first time, Cohen has always had to prove that he isn’t too small to excel in a sport known for its behemoths.

“People have definitely doubted me, but at this level somebody’s faced doubt everywhere they’ve been,” Cohen said. “So that’s not really the main thing that’s motivating me, although it does and it definitely does with a major chip on my shoulder since I’m one of the smallest guys on the team everywhere I’ve been. So with that I feel it added fuel to the fire, added fuel to what’s my motivation already.”

“He’s got a little bit of a chip and he handles it great,” Fox said. “He looks at it as a challenge all the time and I think he views himself about 6-6.”

With a great personality and sense of humor, Cohen seems destined to become a fan favorite if he excels on the field. In college he was nicknamed “The Human Joystick” because of his dazzling video game-like moves and was featured in a video that went viral on the Internet catching two footballs while doing a backflip. On Sunday, he told reporters to call him “Big Daddy.”

Cohen also revealed that he didn’t buy anything extravagant after signing his first NFL contract last Thursday.

“Definitely no special purchases,” Cohen said. “I want to try to live my lifestyle as regular as possible. I’m not really a fan of the big fame and the publicity and stuff like that. I still want to be able to go to Walmart and pick up some items that I need. I really don’t have any need for any special purchases.”