Cohen motivated by those who doubt him

The latest installment of "Meet the Rookies" features running back Tarik Cohen and his constant battle against perceptions about his size.

Ryan Pace is exactly right. It is impossible to watch Tarik Cohen run the football without wanting to watch him again. The Bears general manager dipped into the historically black college talent pool by selecting the 5-6 running back out of North Carolina A&T in Round 4 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cohen is featured in a segment of "Meet the Rookies," a four-part series on ChicagoBears.com detailing the road to the NFL of some of this year's draft class. "Big Daddy," as he referred to himself during the Bears rookie minicamp, has consistently battled perceptions about his size at every level of his football playing life.

"When doubters talk, that's the flames right there," Cohen says in the piece. "That's what's going to keep me motivated."

It appears the Bears are getting a package of dynamite in their offense. Cohen went off in four college seasons, scoring 56 touchdowns and rushing for 5,619 yards. It was impossible not to notice his darting quickness and breakaway speed during the offseason program.

We also learn that Cohen's family and coaches felt that scouts would find everything possible to keep him out of the NFL after he received only one scholarship offer. College recruiters failed to look beyond Cohen's physical measurements. The Bears did not.

The Bears launched their four-part "Meet The Rookies" series on Monday. In addition to Cohen, other players featured are quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive lineman Rashaad Coward and tight end Adam Shaheen .

The series, brought to you by the Chicago Tribune, tells the story of each player's journey to the National Football League in their own words. This marks the third year of "Meet the Rookies."

The series is also featured on the Bears official app and Bears social media channels. It will culminate with a 30-minute special comprised of all four episodes on WFLD FOX 32 at 9:30 p.m. Friday.