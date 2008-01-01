Coward featured in Meet the Rookies

Undrafted free agent Rashaad Coward's battle to beat the odds and earn an NFL job is featured in the second installment of "Meet the Rookies," a four-part series on ChicagoBears.com.

One of the great realities of the NFL is that where you come from matters not, once you get there. Undrafted players like Brooklyn born and raised Rashaad Coward are driven to beat the odds and make an NFL roster.

Rookie Rashaad Coward runs through a drill during a recent practice at Halas Hall.



"I was frustrated at first," Coward said. "I told my sisters that I'm really mad because all these calls that they really like you and they don't pull the trigger. I said I am just going to make them regret it at the end of the day. "

A 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive lineman, Coward signed with the Bears out of Old Dominion and is featured in "Meet the Rookies" on ChicagoBears.com.

"I've been waiting for this since high school, watching guys I played against get drafted or picked up and making the most of their opportunity and I know I can do it too."

Coward faced several forks in the road during his prep playing days and we learn how coaches who believed in him at every level tapped into his passion for the game. The end result is a driven player ready to go to work on realizing his dream.

