Bears coach John Fox has been impressed with the leadership new starting quarterback Mike Glennon has displayed on and off the field this offseason.

Bears coach John Fox has been impressed with the leadership new starting quarterback Mike Glennon has displayed on and off the field this offseason.

"He kind of raises all boats," Fox said. "He has a high expectation and expects that of his teammates. He works very, very hard and he expects the same from his teammates and I think that's contagious."

New Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throws a pass during a recent practice.



After signing with the Bears March 10, Glennon helped set up workouts with his teammates at a local high school and outings to a Bulls game and a concert. He also barbecues after some practices with members of the offensive line.

"I feel like I've taken control of the offense and got everyone on board," Glennon said. "We've done a lot of extra things with guys off the field, whether it's just activities outside of football or extra time, spending time in the meeting rooms with guys to get on the same page."

One of Glennon's most important tasks during OTAs is to build cohesiveness with his receivers, a group that was bolstered by the offseason additions of free agents Kendall Wright , Markus Wheaton and, most recently, Victor Cruz .

They join returnees Cameron Meredith , Kevin White , Josh Bellamy , Deonte Thompson and Daniel Braverman .

"I think it's ongoing for sure," Glennon said. "I think around the league you can be with a guy for many years and you're still continuing to develop that chemistry. I feel like we've done a great job so far, but it will only continue to grow as we go through these OTA practices, into camp and into the season."

Cam continuing to emerge

Meredith has picked up in OTAs where he left off last season. After catching 11 passes for 120 yards in 11 games as an undrafted rookie from Illinois State in 2015, Meredith led the Bears with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

"He's really impressed me," Glennon said. "I think he's going to have a big year. He's looked really sharp to me. You can tell, translated from quarterback to receiver, it seems like his path is only heading upwards and we're really excited about having Cameron."

Meredith looks like a natural receiver, even though the 6-3, 207-pounder didn't play the position until his junior year at Illinois State after beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback.

"He's just smooth," Glennon said. "When he runs routes, he's really clean and crisp. Smooth is probably the best word to describe him."

Fox expects Meredith to build on his breakout season.

"Typically with young players I think you just see a continual growth," said the Bears coach. "The game slows down for them from practice to practice, day to day, season to season. They understand the NFL life a little bit better, how the season works.

"I think he made that transition from his rookie year. That's pretty tough, just getting used to the length of an NFL season. Last year with more increased time and in particular in our offense, I think he'll just continue to grow. I just see him growing up as a professional athlete."

Bringing the energy



Glennon has enjoyed working with fiery offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

"He does a great job," said the Bears quarterback. "He brings a lot of energy and he's got that young personality that a lot of guys respond well to. It's been great having him around along with a lot of other players and coaches. But he definitely does a great job bringing that energy."

Loggains, 36, is entering his second season as Bears offensive coordinator after serving as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2015. He previously coached with the Titans (2008-13) and Browns (2014), including a stint as Tennessee's offensive coordinator in 2012-13.

On the Mark

While much has been written and said about the arrival of Mitch Trubisky and the dynamic between the first-round draft pick and Glennon, little has been mentioned about veteran free agent acquisition Mark Sanchez 's presence with the team.

"It's been great with Mark," Glennon said. "He brings a lot to the quarterback room and he brings experience. He brings humor. He brings a lot of things. I think all of us quarterbacks really enjoy having Mark around."

Sanchez has appeared in 77 NFL games with 72 starts over eight seasons with the Jets (2009-13), Eagles (2014-15) and Cowboys (2016). He has completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 15,219 yards with 86 touchdowns, 86 interceptions and a 73.9 passer rating.

"He's a tremendous guy," Fox said. "He's got great charisma. He's operated in these circumstances before. Like all of us, you lean on those experiences and he's done a tremendous job."