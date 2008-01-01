Freeman joins White on injured reserve

The Bears on Tuesday placed veteran linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve and promoted linebacker Jonathan Anderson and receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad.

There was more bad news on the injury front for the Bears Tuesday.

One day after revealing that receiver Kevin White would be placed on injured reserve, the team on Tuesday announced that inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman is also headed to IR after sustaining a pectoral injury and a concussion in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Falcons.

Freeman signed with the Bears last year after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts following a three-year stint in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He led the Bears with 127 tackles and seven tackles-for-loss in 2016 despite missing four games due to a suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

The Bears replaced Freeman and White—who sustained a broken scapula against the Falcons—on the active roster by promoting linebacker Jonathan Anderson and receiver Tanner Gentry from their practice squad.

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman.

Anderson has appeared in 19 games with three starts the past two seasons with the Bears, recording 43 tackles and one interception and eight tackles on special teams. He originally joined the team in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from TCU.

Gentry signed with the Bears this year as an undrafted rookie from Wyoming. The 6-2, 209-pounder excelled in training camp, especially catching deep passes. In the preseason, he had four receptions for 77 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.

At Wyoming, Gentry compiled 180 receptions for 2,815 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games over four seasons. After catching 39, 32 and 37 passes his first three years, he had a breakout senior year with 72 receptions for 1,326 yards and 14 TDs.

The Bears also added running back Joshua Rounds and receiver Mario Alford to their practice squad and released receiver Rueben Randle from injured reserve.

Alford was selected by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2015 draft and has also spent time with the Jets and Browns, catching one pass for 15 yards in four NFL games. Ironically, the speedy 5-8, 177-pounder teamed with White at West Virginia.