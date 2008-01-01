Howard profiled in Chicago Magazine

Bears running back Jordan Howard is featured in the latest edition of "Chicago Magazine" in a segment titled "Who's Got Next" that profiles "bold, innovative Chicagoans."

Bears running back Jordan Howard is featured in the latest edition of "Chicago Magazine" in a segment titled "Who's Got Next" that profiles "bold, innovative Chicagoans" who are "poised to make big changes in their fields—and beyond."

Selected by the Bears in the fifth round of last year's draft out of Indiana, Howard began the season third on the depth chart and closed it by becoming the franchise's first rookie running back to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965.

Howard set Bears rookie rushing records with 1,313 yards and seven 100-yard games and finished second in the NFL in rushing. He also joined Hall of Famer Walter Payton as the only two players in team history to rush for at least 1,300 yards and average more than five yards per carry in a season.

Click here to read the full article.