Meredith, Scales both sustained torn ACLs

Monday’s injury news was as bad as expected with confirmation that both receiver Cameron Meredith and long-snapper Patrick Scales suffered torn ACLs in Sunday’s preseason win over the Titans.

Bears receiver Cameron Meredith was carted off the field after tearing his ACL Sunday.



“They’re great teammates and great people,” coach John Fox said Monday night on the Bears Coaches Show on WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM. “Anytime you see something like that taken away from a guy, obviously they’re disappointed, their family is disappointed. They’ll be in our thoughts and prayers for sure.”

Meredith was injured late in the first quarter when he was hit by safety Johnathan Cyprien while making a 16-yard reception over the middle. An inflatable cast was placed on the receiver’s leg and he was carted off the field to the locker room.

Meredith appeared to be primed to have a big season. The third-year pro was performing well in training camp after leading Bears receivers with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns last year.

“Cam has worked so hard and was having a heck of a camp and a heck of a preseason,” receiver Kevin White said after Sunday’s game. “We are pretty close since we came in together. It sucks to see one of your guys go down. He was going to have a big year this year. It’s always bad when you see one of your guys go down, but he will bounce back. He is a hard worker and he will be back and ready for next year.”

Scales was injured shortly after Meredith while covering a punt early in the second quarter. The Bears waived/injured Scales Monday and signed long-snapper Jeff Overbaugh , who has spent time with the Rams and Broncos the past two seasons without appearing in a regular-season game.

“We’ll just keep looking,” Fox said. “We’re going to give Jeffery an opportunity and see what he does with it this week against Cleveland.”