Pace appears on pre-game radio show

Bears general manager Ryan Pace spoke to WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak before Sunday’s preseason game against the Titans. Here’s the transcript of that interview:

On Mike Glennon :

“You know how we feel about Glennon. I think he’s going to respond. I think he’s going to play well this game. He’s progressively got better through the preseason, and it’s just got to play out. We’re comfortable with Glennon being our starter and we’ve said that kind of from the get-go, and I’m expecting him to show more of that today.”

On all of the Bears quarterbacks:

“Mike played better last week. He’s getting more comfortable in our offense and more comfortable with our receivers, and that;’ just going to continue This week there’s been a lot of preparation for this opponent, and Mike’s a guy, just the way he studies and the way he prepares, I think that’s really going to aid him in this game. [Mark] Sanchez, he’s the savvy vet that we knew he would be. He’s great in the room, he’s comfortable in this offense, he gets the ball out quick. Sanchez has done a good job. He hasn’t gotten as many reps as the other guys, but I think that’s a product of him being a nine-plus-year vet. Mitch [Trubisky] has been really good. He’s naturally an instinctive player. He processes things really fast. He’s athletic, he’s accurate and he’s grown in this offense and he gets better every day. The guy we don’t talk about is Connor Shaw . That guy embodies a lot of the traits that we value. He’s a great teammate and he’s a great guy to have in that room as well.”

On signing left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to a contract extension:

“We were really fortunate to inherit him as a player. He’s an example of a seventh-round pick that’s gotten better and better every year, and it’s because of all the hard work he’s put in and the coaches that he’s had to help him as well. He’s athletic, he’s long, he’s got good balance and I just think he’s getting better and better. The locker room is always very mindful of who we’re extending, who’s getting contracts and I think this is just a great example if you do things the right way, you put together consistent play, you get rewarded and I’m excited for him.”