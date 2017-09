How well do you know first-year Bears?

Tarik Cohen had an impressive debut game in last Sunday's season opener, but how well do you know the other 20 first-year Bears on the opening day roster? Take this quiz and share your results on social media to earn bragging rights.

Which Bear was college teammates with Seahawks star QB Russell Wilson?

Which of these new Bears had his best pro season while working with current Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for another NFL team?

Which Bear played in last season’s Super Bowl?

Which new Bear played college basketball for hall-of-fame coach Tom Izzo?

Who won Ohio’s Mr. Football Award in 2012?

Which new Bear was drafted by the Saints when Bears GM Ryan Pace was with New Orleans?

Whose nickname is “Smoke?”

Who played for the Hartford Colonials in the United Football League while between NFL jobs early in his career?

Which of these Bears played the trumpet in his high school band?

You're cut

Sorry, but we're going to need your roster spot. Want to elevate your play? Hit refresh to try again.

Rookie

You show some promise. Keep at it and you can elevate your game. Hit refresh to give it another shot.

Veteran

This quiz wasn't easy, but you took it on and showed your worth. You're a vet.

Pro Bowler

Your skills and knowledge are at an all-pro level. Congratulations, Pro Bowler!