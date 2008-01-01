Trubisky focused on continued improvement

Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is pleased with the strides he’s made and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

The most talked about backup quarterback in recent memory is pleased with the strides he's made and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"I feel like I've progressed daily," said Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky , who earlier this week was elevated to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. "And that's what it's all about for me; just trying to get better every day and I think I've seen that. I'm just trying to stay on that trend."

Rookie Mitchell Trubisky will serve as the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback in Sunday’s season opener.

In announcing Wednesday that Trubisky would serve as starter Mike Glennon 's backup in Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, coach John Fox praised the second overall pick in the draft for earning the promotion by surpassing all expectations.

In preseason games, Trubisky completed 36 of 53 passes (67.9 percent) for 364 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.2 passer rating.

Bears coaches were especially impressed with how quickly the young quarterback learned the offense and was able to correctly identify defenses and make the required adjustments in pass protection.

Asked where he felt he improved most, Trubisky said: "Just learning the new offense, meshing with my teammates, being a better leader on the field and in the huddle." He added that he hopes to "continue to master this playbook and just show what I can do on the field."

Since the day Trubisky arrived at Halas Hall, the 23-year-old has displayed a poise and maturity that's not commensurate with his young age.

"Sometimes from a maturity standpoint, you don't really know what you're getting," Fox said. "I can [understand] that with three sons that are in their 20s. But I think very early on for us as coaches we saw the tenacity with which he goes about it and the maturity with which he prepares. And then there's just kind of an ‘it' factor in how you relate to people around you and how people feed off you that I think was pretty evident early too."

Trubisky's leadership is evident in how teammates gravitate toward him on and off the field.

"I think they respond well," Fox told reporters. "You're dealing with a lot of different personalities and types of people in a locker room just like you do in your business. When you can raise all boats I think that's a great quality."

"I guess it's just how you carry yourself and how you respect your teammates, and in return they respect you as well," Trubisky said. "I just go out there and give everything I've got. I think my teammates know that and I think they know that I have a lot of love for them and I love playing this game. Every time I go out there I give it my all and just try to make everyone better and have fun. That's really the most important thing for me and I think they see that and they respond to that and hopefully it carries everyone around us and makes us better."

Trubisky's comfort level with his teammates is night-and-day from when he arrived until now.

"It's probably 180 [degrees]," Trubisky said. "You come in here as a stranger and now you feel like one of the guys and you're really a part of this team that's slowly becoming a close family."