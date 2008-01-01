Tuesday notebook: Trubisky to start preseason finale

There normally isn’t a whole lot of intrigue in the final preseason game, but that won’t be the case Thursday night when the Bears host the Browns at Soldier Field.
While NFL teams rest most if not all of their key players in the preseason finale, coach John Fox revealed Tuesday that rookie quarterback
“It’s not easy to get live game reps as a quarterback in this league,” Fox said. “It helps development. He needs all those opportunities he can get and no different Thursday night.”
Trubisky has excelled in the first three preseason games, completing 70.8 percent of his passes (34 of 48) for 354 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 112.7 passer rating.
“I feel like Mitch looked great,” said receiver
Fox also indicated that
The Bears' depth chart at quarterback remains unchanged with Glennon atop the list followed by Sanchez, Trubisky and Shaw.
Deep cuts: The NFL eliminated the mandatory roster cut down to 75 this year, primarily to give teams a lot of bodies to put on the field for the final preseason game.
“It definitely is helpful,” Fox said. “I like the new rule change. It gives you a more realistic look, a little bit longer evaluation with more guys to help make those decisions.”
NFL teams must now trim their rosters from 90 to 53 by 3 p.m. (CT) Saturday.
“I’m used to kind of the gradual process, but when you start to see all these names kind of start flying around when that day comes it’s going to be a little different than what you’re used to,” said receiver
“It’s a day that we all hate because you become friends and brothers with so many guys on this team, and to know that some of them might not be here when it’s time to go when the bullets are live per se and they won’t be here, it’s a tough game and it’s business that way.”
The Bears’ roster currently stands at 88 after two players were waived Tuesday, fourth-year defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore and undrafted rookie linebacker Alex Scearce.
On the mend: The Bears remain hopeful that left guard
“He’s on target,” Fox said. “He’s really day-to-day as far as coming off that ankle. So he’ll just continue to rehab until medically he’s cleared and we get him out practicing.”
In other medical news Tuesday, receiver
Exciting rookie: One roster hopeful who figures to see a lot of playing time against the Browns is receiver
So far this preseason Gentry has caught four passes for 77 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown from Trubisky late in Sunday’s win over the Titans.
“You throw it to him, he’s going to catch it,” White said. “He runs really fast, he works really hard, he does everything right. He’s another guy that you just can’t not like.”