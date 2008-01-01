Where to watch, listen to Bears game

The Bears will battle the Tennessee Titans in their third preseason game at noon Sunday (CT) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.Here’s how you can watch and listen to the game:The game will be broadcast nationally by FOX Sports, featuring Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter).The contest will be broadcast on WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (color analyst) and Zach Zaidman (sideline reporter). The game will also be broadcast across the Chicago Bears Radio Network. In addition, the game will be broadcast in Spanish on WVIV 93.5 FM and WRTO 1200 AM.NFL GAME PASSAccess live out-of-market preseason games, replays of every game, the NFL Films Archive, and more. Cancel anytime during your trial. Due to national and local broadcast restrictions, some games may not be available to watch live in NFL Game Pass.INACTIVESThe Bears announced that the following players did not travel with the team to Nashville and will not participate in Sunday’s game due to injuries: Running back Ka’Deem Carey, receivers Joshua Bellamy and, guard, defensive linemenand, linebacker, and defensive backsand