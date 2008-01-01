Game Recap Powered by XFINITY

Game Recap: Uneventful start for Trubisky in finale

Posted 42 minutes ago

Larry Mayer Bears Senior Writer

Aside from one scary shove out of bounds, Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a fairly uneventful first pro start in Thursday night's preseason finale.

The second pick in the draft played the first four series, exiting a 25-0 loss to the Browns midway through the second quarter after completing 2 of 4 passes for 10 yards.

All four passes came on Trubisky’s final possession after he had handed the ball off three straight times on three consecutive three-and-outs. His two incompletions came on passes that were dropped by running back Josh Rounds and tight end Adam Shaheen

On his last drive, Trubisky also scrambled for one yard and was shoved in the back a few feet out of bounds by linebacker Deon King, who drew a 15-yard penalty. To the relief of the Soldier Field crowd, Trubisky jumped to his feet and jogged back to the huddle. 

The Browns took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Cody Kessler’s back-shoulder pass to receiver Rannell Hall, who spun away from cornerback Rashaad Reynolds for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:34 left in the first half. 

Cleveland blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 12-0 to increase its lead to 19-0. Zane Gonzalez booted a 53-yard field goal, safety Calvin Pryor and defensive end Karter Schult combined to sack Connor Shaw in the end zone for a safety and Kevin Hogan threw a 51-yard TD pass to uncovered tight end Randall Telfer.

The Browns made it 25-0 early in the fourth quarter on Hogan’s 21-yard TD pass to receiver Jordan Leslie, who beat cornerback Johnthan Banks. Gonzalez missed the extra point attempt, hitting the right upright.

Check ChicagoBears.com later for expanded coverage.