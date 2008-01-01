Game Recap: Uneventful start for Trubisky in finale

Aside from one scary shove out of bounds, Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a fairly uneventful first pro start in Thursday night's preseason finale.

Aside from one scary shove out of bounds, Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a fairly uneventful first pro start in Thursday night’s preseason finale.

The second pick in the draft played the first four series, exiting a 25-0 loss to the Browns midway through the second quarter after completing 2 of 4 passes for 10 yards.

All four passes came on Trubisky’s final possession after he had handed the ball off three straight times on three consecutive three-and-outs. His two incompletions came on passes that were dropped by running back Josh Rounds and tight end Adam Shaheen .

On his last drive, Trubisky also scrambled for one yard and was shoved in the back a few feet out of bounds by linebacker Deon King, who drew a 15-yard penalty. To the relief of the Soldier Field crowd, Trubisky jumped to his feet and jogged back to the huddle.

The Browns took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Cody Kessler’s back-shoulder pass to receiver Rannell Hall, who spun away from cornerback Rashaad Reynolds for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:34 left in the first half.

Cleveland blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 12-0 to increase its lead to 19-0. Zane Gonzalez booted a 53-yard field goal, safety Calvin Pryor and defensive end Karter Schult combined to sack Connor Shaw in the end zone for a safety and Kevin Hogan threw a 51-yard TD pass to uncovered tight end Randall Telfer.

The Browns made it 25-0 early in the fourth quarter on Hogan’s 21-yard TD pass to receiver Jordan Leslie, who beat cornerback Johnthan Banks . Gonzalez missed the extra point attempt, hitting the right upright.

Check ChicagoBears.com later for expanded coverage.