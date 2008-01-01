Bears add FB Burton, waive TE House

The Bears on Wednesday claimed fullback Michael Burton off waivers from the Lions and waived undrafted rookie tight end Franko House.

Michael Burton

Burton, 25, appeared in 31 games with seven starts the past two seasons with the Lions, rushing for two yards on four carries and catching six passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Rutgers, Burton appeared in all 16 games with seven starts as a rookie and then played in 15 games—all as a reserve—last year.

The only other fullback currently on the Bears roster is Freddie Stevenson , an undrafted rookie from Florida State.

House had returned to football after playing basketball for four seasons at Ball State, where he averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last year as a senior. The 6-6, 248-pounder last played football as a tight end while attending Concord High School in Elkhart, Indiana.