Roster Moves: Bears elevate Houston-Carson, waive Gentry

The Bears on Tuesday promoted safety DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad to the active roster and waived receiver Tanner Gentry.

Houston-Carson was selected by the Bears in the sixth round of last year's draft out of William & Mary. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, recording two special-teams tackles. The 6-1, 203-pounder spent the first two weeks of this season on the practice squad.

Gentry is an undrafted rookie who made his NFL debut for the Bears in last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, catching two passes for 27 yards. He was elevated to the 53-man roster last Tuesday after spending the first week of the season on the practice squad.