Bears release Lamarr Houston from IR

The Bears on Wednesday released outside linebacker Lamarr Houston off injured reserve.

Houston, who hurt his knee in the preseason finale last Thursday night against the Browns, spent the past three seasons with the Bears, appearing in 26 games with 10 starts and recording 70 tackles and nine sacks.



Houston tore his ACL midway through his first season with the Bears in 2014 and rebounded to compile a team-leading and career-high eight sacks in 2015. But the 6-3, 274-pounder tore his ACL again last year in a Week 2 loss to the Eagles and missed the rest of the season.



Prior to joining the Bears, Houston spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders.